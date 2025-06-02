The Brief Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson resumes on Monday, June 2. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. WARNING: During testimony, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.



Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, resumed on Monday, June 2.

In Court

What we know:

On Monday, June 2, the state began its case with Pete Worbington (not pictured) taking the stand. Worbington has known Anderson for years – and rented a lower unit from Anderson a few years back.

After a mid-morning recess, Dr. Lauren Decker of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand for the state. She was there to talk about forensics tied to the case – and how the medical examiner's office handles autopsies.

Monday witnesses

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dr. Lauren Decker, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office

Related article

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Related article

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire Anderson trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.