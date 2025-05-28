The Brief Opening statements in the trial of Maxwell Anderson began on Wednesday. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. Robinson's remains were discovered across the county and as far away as Illinois.



Opening statements in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, began on Wednesday, May 28. Once testimony begins, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.

The entire first day of the trial was spent selecting a jury who will determine whether Anderson is guilty or not guilty of killing Robinson. Twelve jurors and three alternates were ultimately selected from an initial pool of more than 70 people.

To start Wednesday's proceedings, Judge Laura Crivello read preliminary instructions as to how to understand the facts of the case and the law. The opening statements and the state's case in chief are to follow.

Lead Prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan presented the state's opening statement first, followed by Defense Attorney Anthony Cotton.

The state called its first witness just before 10 a.m. Osyrus Terrell testified he found Robinson's severed leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy more than a year ago.

Cudahy Police Officer Zach DeSmet and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Leon Martin were the next two witnesses on the stand. Both law enforcement officers responded to the park the night the leg was found.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Once testimony begins, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.