Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, will continue Thursday after several key witnesses took the stand the previous day.

To start Wednesday's proceedings, Judge Laura Crivello read preliminary instructions as to how to understand the facts of the case and the law. The opening statements and the state's case in chief are to follow.

Lead Prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan presented the state's opening statement first, followed by Defense Attorney Anthony Cotton.

The state called its first witness just before 10 a.m. Osyrus Terrell testified he found Robinson's severed leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy more than a year ago.

"We were walking down there and there was a severed leg," Terrell said.

Cudahy Police Officer Zach DeSmet, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Leon Martin and MCSO Detective JoAnn Donner were the next three witnesses on the stand. The law enforcement officers responded to the park the night the leg was found.

"Toenails were painted pink with nail polish, based on size of leg estimated person the leg came from was rather short," Deputy Martin testified.

"We went through there extensively. Didn't find anything else," Det. Donner said.

The next day the detective got a call about a missing woman from Milwaukee – Sade Robinson. There were extensive searches in the days that followed. Cadaver dogs, ground penetrating radar, drones, water searches and dive teams. Det. Donner testified that all yielded nothing.

The discovery of the leg at Warnimont Park came about 12 hours after Francis Miller, the now-retired Cudahy Water Utility superintendent, got a call about the gate that leads down to the lake.

"Gates were caved in. Gates were kind of collapsing," Miller said.

Anderson's defense does not dispute the timeline of events from when Robinson was last seen alive. However…

"No reason for Maxwell Anderson to commit a crime like this," Cotton said.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

