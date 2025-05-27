The Brief The trial of Maxwell Anderson will begin with jury selection on Tuesday, May 27. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. Robinson's remains were discovered across the county and as far away as Illinois.



The trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, will begin with jury selection on Tuesday, May 27.

Jury selection

What they're saying:

The trial is expected to last two weeks, but up first is the process of selecting jurors for the high-profile case. At least 70 jurors are expected to be called for the selection process.

The jury selection process tries to get to the root of whether a juror can be impartial and set aside any preconceived facts, opinions or biases they may have about the case, law enforcement or defendants.

One big issue will be finding jurors that either don’t know about the Anderson case, or have strongly held beliefs about what they believe the facts of the case to be.

"It is going to be tough to find jurors that don’t know a lot about the case," said Defense Attorney Jonathan LaVoy, who is not associated with the case. "The parties are going to be focusing on jurors that are going to be fair and impartial."

Ultimately, it will be 12 jurors who will end up deciding what the evidence in the case says and whether Anderson is responsible for Robinson's death. While only 12 will decide the case, the state and defense agreed to keep three alternates.

The trial is likely to feature a lot of technical information – CPS, cellphone data, detailed scientific evidence. The state has more than 250 witnesses it could call to testify. Not all will take the stand.

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Related article

Dig deeper:

