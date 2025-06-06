Maxwell Anderson verdict, push for task force on missing Black women

The Brief A jury found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. According to Columbia researchers, Black women in Wisconsin between 2019 and 2020 were 20x more likely to be murdered than white women. State Rep. Shelia Stubbs wants to create a task force to address that.



A jury found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson on Friday. Robinson’s mother now looks to lawmakers for help, wanting the state to set up a task force on missing and murdered Black women.

Task Force

By the numbers:

Columbia researchers found Black women in Wisconsin between 2019 and 2020 were 20x more likely to be murdered than white women. The researchers said that was the worst disparity in the country.

What they're saying:

For four years, Wisconsin Representative Shelia Stubbs urged the state to set up a special task force on missing and murdered Black women and girls.

The group would be made up of police, survivors, attorneys, and victims' rights experts. It would look into what leads to violence against these people, and the task force would have to give recommendations on how to stop it.

The Wisconsin State Assembly passed Stubbs' bill in 2024, but it stalled in the Senate.

On Friday, Stubbs joined Sade Robinson's mother and family in court and then spoke with FOX6 News.

"We need the state to pass this legislation. We couldn’t save Sade, but we have a chance to save somebody else. And that’s what I stand here today. With this verdict, I stand here with the family. And it’s the right verdict," said Rep. Stubbs.

Stubbs said the guilty verdict motivates her to rally her fellow lawmakers to make her bill a law. It's had bipartisan support. The governor has supported it, too. His budget proposal even included money for this proposed task force.

More reaction

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"My thoughts are with the family, the friends, and the community of Sade Robinson who are deserving of our continued support. Regardless of today’s verdict, real justice is living in a world where Sade Robinson is still alive and her killer never had the chance to take her life. As a husband and father, I can’t imagine the pain, anger, and grief that Sade’s loved ones are carrying. It’s my hope that the Robinson family can rest tonight knowing that Sade’s killer will be held accountable. Looking ahead, we all must recommit ourselves to protecting the lives of innocent women – particularly Black and Brown women – and working towards a community where everyone is safe from violence."

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Dig deeper:

