Cudahy hit-and-run crash; 89-year-old Milwaukee woman accused

An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of striking a 10-year-old child with her car and driving away from the scene of the crash. The accused is Darlene Adam – and she faces a charge of hit-and-run involving injury.

Darlene Adam

Cudahy hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Cudahy police were dispatched on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28 to the intersection of E. Ramsey and S. Swift Avenue for a report of a struck pedestrian. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 10-year-old child lying in the street. The child suffered abrasions and bruising to her face.

While one officer began attending to the child, another spoke with a crossing guard who was wearing a high-visibility vest. The guard said when the child was about halfway across the street, he spotted a silver sedan driving down Ramsey and approaching the intersection without slowing down. The guard told police the silver car hit the child on the passenger side of the vehicle, and he saw "the sedan drive away from the intersection without stopping," the complaint says.

Police sought out surveillance footage from this incident. At Aurora St. Luke's South Shore Hospital, they found footage of a silver sedan that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. Investigators noted the car "to have fresh damage to the front passenger side, a cracked windshield, and an apparent handprint on the glass," the complaint says.

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Investigators met with the driver of the silver sedan who identified herself as the defendant. Investigators asked if she recalled anything happening earlier.

The defendant stated "she believed a rock had hit her vehicle or that she had run into a construction barrel. The defendant stated that she did not check her vehicle for damage until she got to the hospital," the complaint says. The defendant told police she did not know how fast she was going, and "did not recall seeing a crossing guard in the intersection," the complaint says.

What's next:

Adam is scheduled to appear for her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Dec. 18.