New video from the Cudahy Police Department shows the emergency response to a hit-and-run that injured a girl last month.

Swift and Ramsey

The backstory:

The victim, Lenci Lambert, was walking to J.E. Jones Elementary School when a car hit her at Swift and Ramsey. She was 9 years old at the time and has since turned 10.

The intersection where Lambert was hit has a crossing guard, a four-way stop and a posted speed limit of 15 mph when children are present.

Police said the driver, an 89-year-old Milwaukee woman, didn't stop and was taken into custody for hit-and-run causing injury. She has not been charged.

Police video

Dig deeper:

Body-worn camera video shows the moments police found that driver, who said she thought a "rock" hit her car. An officer then told her what happened as she sat in the back of a squad.

Officer: It was actually a child.

Woman: Really?

Officer: So you struck a child, in a crosswalk.

Woman: Really?

On Saturday, Cudahy Mayor Ken Jankowski told FOX6 News he has no updates on the case and that the police department had already sent it to the district attorney's office to review.

Girl recovering

What they're saying:

Lambert's family wants to make the intersection where it happened safer. Her uncle, Jumoka Johnson, said his family is still trying to process what happened while helping her recover.

"It's unfortunate that happened to Lenci, but it could've happened to any child crossing the street," he said. "We want to protect everybody. We'll have to see what the court does, and we'll move from there."

Johnson also said the family is trying to work with the city to make the intersection safer. Jankowski told FOX6 he is open to that conversation, though he noted speed was not an issue.