Cudahy girl recovering after hit-and-run near school; family speaks out

The Brief 9-year-old Lenci Lambert was hit in a Cudahy crosswalk while walking to school on Tuesday. An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody for hit-and-run causing injury. Family says Lambert is traumatized but recovering at home as she nears her 10th birthday.



A 9-year-old girl is recovering at home after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while walking to school Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Hit-and-run

What we know:

According to Cudahy police, at approximately 8 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Ramsey Avenue and S. Swift Avenue for the hit-and-run accident. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The child, identified as Lenci Lambert, was hit while crossing the street with a crossing guard present.

Police say the driver, an 89-year-old Milwaukee woman, did not stop. She was taken into custody for hit and run causing injury.

Police say the driver is cooperating, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Family speaks out

What they're saying:

It’s something Jumoka Johnson said no 9-year-old should have to process.

"She is traumatized. This is the first time I’ve seen it happen with my own eyes," said her uncle, Jumoka Johnson. "I don’t understand how if the car behind was coming around they didn’t notice the one stop sign and the crossing guard with an actual stop sign guiding the child across the street wearing an orange vest."

Johnson said there have been accidents at the cross-section before, where people do not properly stop at stop signs.

But Cudahy Mayor Ken Jankowski said the city has not received recent complaints. He noted the area already has a four-way stop, a crossing guard and a 15 mph school zone speed limit.

Jankowski added the woman "disregarded or was not aware of" the safety measures and said speed was not a factor.

Dig deeper:

During school pickup Wednesday, FOX6 News observed police patrolling the intersection.

For now, Johnson hopes Lambert will have a smooth recovery at just a few days away from her 10th birthday.

"She is a very witty kid, fun to be around," Johnson said.

Cudahy School District statement

What we know:

School counselors and support staff are available at J.E. Jones Elementary to provide emotional support to students and staff affected by the event. Families who feel their child may need to speak with someone are encouraged to contact the school.

The district asks for the community’s understanding and privacy for the family as they focus on their child’s recovery.

What they're saying:

"The School District of Cudahy is confirming that a J.E. Jones Elementary School student was struck by a vehicle this morning at the intersection of Ramsey and Swift while walking to school.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the student’s parents were notified right away. The student sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The Cudahy Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time," said Dr. Michelle Garven, Superintendent of the School District of Cudahy. "The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement and offering support to all students and staff who may need it."

