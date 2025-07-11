Cudahy police shooting and standoff; man charged with felony, misdemeanor

The Brief A Cudahy man has been criminally charged in connection with a police standoff that involved an officer firing his gun at him. 45-year-old Jason Rohloff has been charged with one felony and one misdemeanor. He is accused of pointing a gun at a police officer, and operating a gun while intoxicated.



45-year-old Jason Rohloff has been charged with one felony: intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer. He was also charged with a misdemeanor: operating a firearm while intoxicated.

The standoff happened on the night of Saturday, July 5, and lasted into the wee morning hours of Sunday, July 6.

Jason Rohloff

Initial call

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on July 5 just before 10 p.m., Cudahy police officers were dispatched to Henry Avenue near Crosswinds Drive for a property damage complaint.

Officers spoke to a resident at the address on Henry Avenue, who said they heard a loud crash, went outside, and saw a large beer bottle and damage to their siding.

The resident told police that two men were outside in the backyard of the property on Crosswinds Drive. The resident confronted the men, who yelled, swore, and laughed at [the resident].

Police went to the property, a side-by-side town home that shares a driveway and backyard.

Standoff scene the following morning

The complaint goes on to say that one officer went to the front and rang the doorbell and knocked on the door, while the other officer went to the backyard and looked inside the home through a large window.

That officer saw a man walk to the front door with a firearm in hand. That officer radioed the other officer in the driveway, who yelled "It’s the police, put your gun down, police," and ran for cover behind a tree in front of the home.

More officers arrived and took cover behind a squad car. No exterior or interior lights were on.

Shooting and standoff

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that at 10:17 p.m., an officer saw movement and shadows in the driveway and turned on the flashlight on his firearm.

Officers see the man carrying a firearm, and the officer yells words to the effect of, "Hands, put the gun down," as the man pointed the firearm toward officers. Immediately, that officer fired five rounds toward the man.

Officers can be heard on body camera talking about how the man raised his firearm toward them. The officer believed that the man was down. The officers retreated further away from the residence.

Backup and a tactical team arrived, and law enforcement learned the person living in the home was the defendant, Jason Rohloff.

A picture a neighbor took of the police response

Negotiators got a phone number and called Jason several times. During subsequent phone calls, Rohloff admitted to drinking since 3 p.m. He was confused about why the police were outside, shouting commands with a loudspeaker. Rohloff claimed his redneck neighbors scared him by shining flashlights at him and had shot fireworks toward him. Numerous times, Rohloff mentioned his 2nd Amendment right to have a firearm. He denied ever coming outside or shooting his gun at anyone. After 30 minutes of conversation, Rohloff contemplated coming outside. He said his biggest concern was being shot or beat up by the officers outside. Negotiators assured Rohloff that, if he followed all directions, he would be fine, per the complaint.

Eventually, three people, including Rohloff, exited the home without further incident.

Law enforcement later executed a search warrant at the home and found a handgun on the kitchen counter and a shotgun under the bed, along with other firearm accessories.

Damage to the front door

Interviews

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that police interviewed the two other people in the home at the time. Both told police there was a party at the home earlier in the day, and that Rohloff was drinking.

Both had fallen asleep by 9 p.m.

According to one of the people there, at some point, Rohloff grabbed what was described as a black hunting gun from under the bed. When Rohloff was asked what he was doing with it, he replied, "Don’t worry about it." He walked in and out of the room several times. Rohloff later put the gun back under the bed.

Interview with Jason Rohloff

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that police interviewed Rohloff, and he said he had hosted a party at his home earlier in the day, and he had "plenty to drink" that day.

He did not recall any interaction with his neighbors or throwing a beer bottle at their house. He said he did not remember why he grabbed his firearm from upstairs in his bedroom, but he did arm himself with a firearm.

Rohloff walked outside and saw two people near the intersection of Crosswinds and Henry. Someone pointed a flashlight at him, then he heard yelling.

He claimed he did not recall what was said. Rohloff heard one gunshot, fell down, and ran back inside his home.

He told police he was unsure of who shot at him. Once inside, Rohloff unloaded his handgun, removed the magazine and chambered round, and set his gun on the kitchen counter.

When police asked why he did not call police after "someone" fired shots at him, he had no explanation. Rohloff said he received text messages from a police officer, and then surrendered.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Jason Rohloff had his initial appearance in court on Friday, July 11, and cash bond was set at $10,000.

He also has to remain sober and cannot possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.