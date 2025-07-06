Cudahy police shooting, standoff; 45-year-old arrested, no injuries

article

The Brief Cudahy police were involved in an hours-long standoff Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Police say a 45-year-old suspect exited a home and pointed a gun at officers, and an officer fired their gun at the suspect. After negotiations, the suspect was arrested. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.



One person was arrested after an hours-long police standoff in Cudahy overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Initial investigation

What we know:

According to the Cudahy Police Department, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, officers responded to the area of East Henry Avenue near South Crosswinds Drive for a criminal damage to property complaint.

During the investigation, officers tried to make contact with a resident on Crosswinds Drive, and a person came to the door holding a handgun.

Police standoff

What we know:

Officers quickly sought cover, and while doing so, the suspect exited the home and pointed a handgun at officers.

Police say an officer discharged their service weapon at the suspect and the suspect retreated back into the home.

The South Shore Joint Tactical Unit was deployed and a shelter in place order was sent out to residents in the area.

Suspect surrenders

What we know:

Negotiators with the tactical unit were able to communicate with the suspect and the suspect ultimately surrendered to police without further incident at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 6.

The shelter in place order was lifted at approximately 1:45 a.m.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured in this incident.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Cudahy resident, will be transported to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Tips

What you can do:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.