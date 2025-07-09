Caledonia OWI: Cudahy man pleads guilty, sentenced to time in jail

article

The Brief A Cudahy man pleaded guilty to OWI 3rd with passenger under 16 on Tuesday, July 8 from an incident in November 2018. The accused, James Sele, was sentenced to 270 days in the Racine County Jail.



A Cudahy man accused of driving drunk in Caledonia with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 8, to operating while intoxicated (3rd with passenger). This crime happened in November 2018.

James Sele was then sentenced by a Racine County judge to 270 days in the Racine County Jail.

Case details

What we know:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, for suspicion of operating with a revoked driver’s license. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed a 10-year-old child seated within the vehicle.

The deputy suspected Sele was under the influence of intoxicants. The deputy conducted field sobriety tests -- and Sele failed those. His preliminary breath test result was a .14 -- or nearly twice the legal limit. Sele was taken into custody.

Officials say the child was released to a family member and was safe.