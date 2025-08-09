The Brief Cudahy police officers were involved in a shots-fired incident and standoff in July. The police department has released video. It ended with the suspect in custody. Prosecutors charged the 45-year-old man with a felony and a misdemeanor.



The Cudahy Police Department released video that shows an officer firing shots before a standoff that ended with the suspect in custody and, ultimately, criminally charged.

Charges filed

In Court:

Jason Rohloff, 45, is charged with intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated.

"Alright, let's be frank. I'm shocked that the defendant is even in front of me today. For all intensive purposes, he should be dead," Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said during Rohloff's initial appearance. "You allegedly armed yourself with a firearm, and allegedly came out and pointed a gun at officers, and it could not be said enough that it is a miracle you're not dead."

Court records show Rohloff posted $10,000 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on July 21.

Jason Rohloff

Shots fired and standoff

The backstory:

Cudahy police were called to Henry Avenue near Crosswinds Drive for a property damage complaint on the night of July 5. It happened at a side-by-side town home that shares a driveway and backyard.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident told police they heard a loud crash, went outside and saw a large beer bottle and damage to their siding. The resident said two men were outside in the backyard, and when the resident confronted them, the men yelled, swore and laughed.

One officer rang the doorbell and knocked on the door, per the complaint, while another officer went to the backyard and looked inside the home through a large window. No exterior or interior lights were on, but the officer saw a man walk to the front door with a gun.

Court filings said that officer radioed the officer who was in the driveway, who then yelled: "It’s the police, put your gun down, police. The officer ran for cover behind a tree in front of the home, and more officers arrived and took cover behind a squad car.

Bodycam video shows man with weapon prior to shots fired, standoff in Cudahy (Courtesy: CPD)

Around 10:15 p.m. that night, prosecutors said an officer saw movement and shadows in the driveway and turned on his gun's flashlight. Officers saw the man carrying a gun again and ordered him to "put the gun down" as the man pointed the weapon toward officers. Immediately, the officer fired five shots toward the armed man. No one was struck.

Dig deeper:

The complaint said officers could be heard on body-worn cameras talking about how the man raised his gun toward the officers. One officer believed the armed man was down, and others retreated away from the home. Backup and a tactical team arrived, and law enforcement learned the person living in the home was Rohloff.

Standoff scene the following morning

Negotiators got a phone number and called Rohloff several times. Court filings said, in subsequent phone calls, Rohloff admitted to drinking since 3 p.m. He said he was confused about why the police were outside shouting commands with a loudspeaker and claimed his "redneck neighbors" scared him by shining flashlights at him and shooting fireworks toward him. Numerous times, Rohloff mentioned his 2nd Amendment right to have a gun. He denied ever coming outside or shooting his gun at anyone.

After 30 minutes of conversation, the complaint states Rohloff contemplated coming outside. He said his biggest concern was being shot or beat up by the officers outside. Negotiators assured Rohloff that, if he followed all directions, he would be fine. Rohloff and two other people eventually came out without further incident just after 1 a.m. Sunday, July 6.

Prosecutors said law enforcement later executed a search warrant for the home and found a handgun on the kitchen counter and a shotgun under the bed, along with other firearm accessories.

Police interviews

What they're saying:

The complaint said police interviewed the two other people who were in the home at the time. Both people told police there was a party at the home earlier in the day, and that Rohloff was drinking. They'd both fallen asleep before officers arrived that night.

According to one of the people, Rohloff at some point grabbed what was described as a black hunting gun from under the bed. When Rohloff was asked what he was doing with it, he replied: "Don’t worry about it." He walked in and out of the room several times and later put the gun back under the bed.

Police also interviewed Rohloff. Court filings said he told officers he had hosted a party at his home earlier in the day, and he had "plenty to drink" that day. He did not recall any interaction with his neighbors or throwing a beer bottle at their house. He also said he did not remember why he grabbed his gun from his bedroom – but he did arm himself with a gun.

Featured article

Rohloff said he walked outside and saw two people near the intersection of Crosswinds and Henry, per the complaint. Someone pointed a flashlight at him and he heard yelling. He claimed he did not recall what was said but he heard a gunshot, fell down and ran back inside.

The complaint also said Rohloff was unsure who shot at him. Once back inside, he said he unloaded his gun, removed the magazine and chambered round, and set his gun on the kitchen counter.

When police asked why he did not call police after "someone" fired shots at him, court filings said he had no explanation. Rohloff said he received text messages from a police officer and then surrendered.