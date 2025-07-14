Milwaukee police officer Corder dies; baseball league pays tribute

The Brief Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder died on June 29, days after being shot in the line of duty. The Cudahy St. Francis Little Baseball Association held a moment of silence for Corder at its 2025 World Series on Monday, July 14. He was a 2012 Cudahy High School graduate.



Local support continues to flood in for the family of officer Kendall Corder.

What we know:

The Cudahy St. Francis Little Baseball Association held a moment of silence for Corder at its 2025 World Series on Monday, July 14.

Corder died on June 29, days after being shot in the line of duty. He was a 2012 Cudahy High School graduate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Between the crack of the bats and cheering was a more serious backdrop.

"His loss directly affects a lot of people in the community," coach Ashley Soule said. "Things like this happen, and you feel very helpless, and you have to find the little ways to help."

The league is also raising money for the Milwaukee Police Association's Fallen Heroes Fund through concessions and donations for the next two nights with a special raffle on Monday.

Ryan Zankl is the Vice President of the Youth Baseball Association and played football with Corder at Cudahy High School.

Related article

"It’s sad and hopefully one day they’ll understand what we did for Kendall," Zankl said. "I just hope it brings everyone together."

A night meant to celebrate the best in the league is also remembering a man with a tribute that’s major league.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He is a hero, that we will not forget him, that we will remember him and [it] affects us, and we are grieving with them," Soule said.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund