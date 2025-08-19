Cudahy woman missing since July, last seen near Packard and Layton

article

The Brief Cudahy police are looking for a missing 62-year-old woman, Stephanie Gatewood. She was last seen near Packard and Layton on July 22. Anyone with information is asked to call Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.



The Cudahy Police Department is looking for a missing 62-year-old woman, Stephanie Gatewood. She was last seen near Packard and Layton on July 22.

What they're saying:

Police said Gatewood was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants while carrying a black purse and black cane. She does not have a cellphone and is known to frequent the area of 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gatewood's welfare and whereabouts is asked to call Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.