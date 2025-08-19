Cudahy woman missing since July, last seen near Packard and Layton
article
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Cudahy Police Department is looking for a missing 62-year-old woman, Stephanie Gatewood. She was last seen near Packard and Layton on July 22.
What they're saying:
Police said Gatewood was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants while carrying a black purse and black cane. She does not have a cellphone and is known to frequent the area of 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Gatewood's welfare and whereabouts is asked to call Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.
The Source: The Cudahy Police Department released information.