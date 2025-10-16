Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy damaged by fire; no injuries
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, Oct. 16.
What we know:
Cudahy firefighters were called out to the business, located near Layton and Swift, around 6:20 a.m.
The building was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
