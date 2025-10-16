Expand / Collapse search

Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy damaged by fire; no injuries

By
Published  October 16, 2025 11:04am CDT
Cudahy
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A fire damaged the Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy on Thursday.
    • The building was unoccupied at the time.
    • No one was injured.

CUDAHY, Wis. - The Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, Oct. 16. 

What we know:

 Cudahy firefighters were called out to the business, located near Layton and Swift, around 6:20 a.m. 

The building was unoccupied at the time. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Cudahy Fire Department. 

CudahyNews