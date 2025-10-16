Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy damaged by fire; no injuries

article

The Brief A fire damaged the Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy on Thursday. The building was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured.



The Lakeside Pub & Grill in Cudahy was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, Oct. 16.

What we know:

Cudahy firefighters were called out to the business, located near Layton and Swift, around 6:20 a.m.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.