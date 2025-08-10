Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Armando Barragan indicted on federal racketeering charges

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Armando Barragan. The accused leader of the Latin Kings was one of 50 people indicted on federal racketeering charges in 2005. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707.



A Milwaukee man accused of ordering the killing of an innocent person at a Cudahy gas station more than 20 years ago continues to evade the law.

Search for Armando Barragan

What we know:

The accused leader of the Latin Kings was one of 50 people indicted on federal racketeering charges in 2005.

"He’s certainly been embedded with violence his whole life," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Armando Barragan rose through the ranks of the Latin Kings living a life of crime in Milwaukee.

"Early 2000s, he was 14 years old and he was already involved in gang violence," the Marshal said.

By 16 years old, investigators say he ordered the execution of a man at a Cudahy gas station. It started when U.S. Marshals say Barragan was fighting with a rival gang member and someone stopped to step in.

"Just an innocent bystander trying to do his part and break up the fight," the investigator said. "So, a true victim."

Dig deeper:

In 2005, he was indicted with 50 people. Most faced harsh sentences, but a tip may have allowed Barragan to get away. He’s believed to be in a Mexican border town.

"It certainly adds some obstacles, but we have a great relationship with Mexican authorities," the U.S. Marshal explained.

Barragan has his mother’s name "Slyvia" tattooed on his left ankle and uses the names "Mondie" and "Jose Deanda." Though two decades have passed, the search for the fugitive continues.

"He can run, but he can’t hide," the U.S. Marshal said.

Barragan is 5’5" and weighs 140 pounds.

Tipline

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.