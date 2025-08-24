Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Deshawn Toombs sought, off grid since March

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Deshawn Toombs. Officials say Toombs has been off the grid since March. Toombs is accused of threatening a woman while he was on supervised release.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of threatening a woman while he was on supervised release. Investigators say Deshawn Toombs has a history of gun charges.

Search for Deshawn Toombs

What we know:

The 30-year-old Milwaukee man has been off the grid since March.

Toombs was convicted of a federal gun charge in 2021. When Toombs finished his sentence, he was put on supervised release. The Milwaukee man had been attending court-mandated classes and checking in with law enforcement when authorities say he started to slip up.

What they're saying:

"At some point, he started having issues with testing positive for illegal drugs," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Around that same time, U.S. Marshals say a woman came forward claiming Toombs had been threatening her. When she told him she was going to police, authorities say he came back at her with another threat.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"He said something as far as ‘that’s ok, I’m going to go out with a bang,’" the marshal said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the Milwaukee man is known to have a long gun. He sometimes uses the names "Dashawn" and "Xavier." Toombs is 6’5" and weighs 259 pounds.

"He has braids, about 6’5". So, he kind of sticks out in a crowd," the investigator explained. "He should be very recognizable."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 30-year-old has ties to Milwaukee, Cudahy and Madison. U.S. Marshals want him to come forward and clear things up.

"Deshawn, you were doing good. It hasn’t been a year. You can still make this right," the marshal said. "Just do the right thing and turn yourself in."

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.