Cudahy school district staffer arrested; inappropriate conduct allegations

The Brief A 28-year-old Milwaukee man and Cudahy school district staff member was arrested for alleged sexual assault. A news release says a female student reported two sexual assault incidents that occurred years earlier, not on high school grounds. The School District of Cudahy placed the staff member on immediate leave following the allegations.



Police responded to Cudahy High School on Tuesday, Dec. 9 following a report of a sexual assault. An investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Milwaukee man who is also a district staff member.

Report of sex assault

What we know:

A news release from the Cudahy Police Department says the disclosure about a sexual assault was made to school staff members and the School Resource Officer who notified the Cudahy Police Department.

Cudahy detectives who responded learned that a female student reported two incidents of sexual assault involving a staff member who is employed by the school district. The reported assaults occurred years earlier and none of the assaults occurred on the Cudahy High School campus.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was brought to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Officials say the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

District reaction

What they're saying:

The School District of Cudahy released the following statement on this matter:

"The School District of Cudahy has been made aware of allegations involving inappropriate conduct between a staff member and a student in 2023. The staff member was immediately placed on leave."

Cudahy High School

This is a developing story.