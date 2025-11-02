Sade Robinson remembered as family unveils bench at site of tragedy

The Brief A memorial bench for Sade Robinson was unveiled at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, the site where some of her remains were found. Family members say the bench and new foundation honor her memory and bring healing to the community. Robinson’s killer, Maxwell Anderson, was convicted in June 2025 and sentenced to life in prison.



Loved ones of 19-year-old Sade Robinson gathered at Warnimont Park to honor her life with a new memorial bench – placed in the same park where some of her remains were found more than a year ago.

Local perspective:

Family and friends said the bench brings light to a place that once symbolized darkness.

Emotional moments unfolded as Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, sat on the bench now honoring her daughter.

"It’s been very challenging," Scarbrough said. "I didn’t think this was something possible, [that] I would be able to do in my baby’s honor and legacy."

The backstory:

Robinson was killed in April 2024 after a first date in Milwaukee. Shortly after, some of her remains were found in the Cudahy park and other locations across the area.

In June, Maxwell Anderson was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Since her death, Robinson’s family has raised nearly $50,000 through a GoFundMe campaign – money that helped establish a foundation supporting missing people and victims of violent crime, as well as fund the creation of the memorial bench.

What they're saying:

Jackie, Robinson’s cousin, said the hurt will never go away.

"It actually feels good that we could actually come have somewhere where we can sit and feel like we could talk to her and have that bond with her," she said.

A plaque on the bench reads: "Still Sade rises spiritually saving lives."

Another cousin, Keke, said the memorial will "bring some kind of light and love to the park."

Loved ones say they hope Robinson’s legacy will continue on – and that her story will never be forgotten.

