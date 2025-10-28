Child struck by vehicle in Cudahy; 89-year-old woman in custody

article

The Brief A 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in Cudahy on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28 while walking to school. The striking vehicle fled the scene. Cudahy Officers later located the suspect and the motor vehicle involved. An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody.



An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 28 after a hit-and-run crash in Cudhay involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian is a 9-year-old child.

What we know:

According to Cudahy police, at approximately 8 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Ramsey Avenue and S. Swift Avenue for a hit-and-run accident. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The victim, a 9-year-old child, was walking to JE Jones Elementary School at the time of the accident.

The child sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Cudahy Officers later located the suspect and the motor vehicle involved. The suspect, who is an 89-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken into custody for hit-and-run causing injury.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred on the driver to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the near future.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.