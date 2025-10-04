Milwaukee police, Running 4 Heroes to honor fallen Officer Corder

article

The Milwaukee Police Department and the organization Running 4 Heroes will honor fallen Officer Kendall Corder. An event will be held at Cudahy High School Stadium on Sunday morning, Oct. 5. Corder, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty this summer.



The Milwaukee Police Department and the organization Running 4 Heroes will honor fallen Officer Kendall Corder on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based nonprofit organization, is a network of youth runners whose mission is to "raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty."

MPD said Liam, a 10-year-old from Illinois, will run one mile to honor Corder. The community is invited to attend to support or run with Liam. Participants will meet at Cudahy High School Stadium, on Lake Drive just south of Layton Avenue, at 9 a.m.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Officer Kendall Corder (2019 MPD Graduation)

Officer Kendall Corder

Corder, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty this summer. He had just over six years of experience on the job, and his family told FOX6 News he had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.

Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on the night of June 26. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

When the officers arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire.

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

McCray survived. Corder died of his injuries days later.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Tremaine Jones with intentional homicide, attempted homicide and endangering safety in connection to the shooting that killed Corder and wounded McCray.

Milwaukee County prosecutors also charged two other people in connection to the shooting.

Court records show 19-year-old Jermela Kittler is charged with harboring/aiding a felon, and 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Honoring the fallen

If you are looking for a way to help the families of officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the organization, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

