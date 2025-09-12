Cudahy fatal crash; Troy Vaillancourt sentenced to 20 years prison

article

The Brief Troy Vaillancourt was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 11 to 20 years in prison in connection with a crash that killed a Greenfield woman in December 2024. Vaillancourt pleaded guilty in June to a single count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash happened at the intersection of Lipton and Van Norman in Cudahy, killing Michelle Engman of Greenfield.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Troy Vaillancourt on Thursday, Sept. 11 to 20 years in prison plus an additional 12 years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a Greenfield woman in December 2024.

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty in June to a single count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Fatal crash kills woman

The crash happened at the intersection of Lipton and Van Norman in Cudahy on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Michelle Engman was critically injured in the wreck – and died from her injuries two days later.

Michelle Engman

FOX6 News learned Engman was on her way to her parish's tree lighting ceremony at the time. Prosecutors say her Honda Civic was struck by Vaillancourt, who was driving while intoxicated.