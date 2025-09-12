Cudahy fatal crash; Troy Vaillancourt sentenced to 20 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Troy Vaillancourt on Thursday, Sept. 11 to 20 years in prison plus an additional 12 years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a Greenfield woman in December 2024.
Vaillancourt pleaded guilty in June to a single count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Fatal crash kills woman
The crash happened at the intersection of Lipton and Van Norman in Cudahy on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Michelle Engman was critically injured in the wreck – and died from her injuries two days later.
Michelle Engman
FOX6 News learned Engman was on her way to her parish's tree lighting ceremony at the time. Prosecutors say her Honda Civic was struck by Vaillancourt, who was driving while intoxicated.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.