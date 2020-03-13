MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying and locating two women who stole liquor from Woodman's on Highway 145.It happened on Friday, June 19 around 1 p.m.Police said the women entered the store and stole multiple bottles of vodka and tequila.The first woman was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, while the second woman was wearing a shirt with a flower pattern.They were seen leaving in a silver Pontiac Grand Am with license plate number AFT-9910.The same thing happened three days earlier at the same store -- when police said two men and a woman stole numerous bottles of liquor on June 16.

