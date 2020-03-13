Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: 'Importance of safety and convenience'
Kohl's is the latest department store franchise to announce it will be closed on Thanksgiving.
2 sought: Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened June 17 at TJ Maxx.According to police, a man and a woman stole $483.94 worth of merchandise -- including clothing items and purses.
Police look to ID woman who stole over $200 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx
MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.According to police, a woman removed $297.90 worth of merchandise to include a purse, shoes and other items without permission.There is no known vehicle involved in this incident.If you have any information, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700 reference case #20-22309.
Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who tried robbing Subway
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a man involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday, July 20.Police said the man entered the Subway on Appleton Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. and attempted to commit an armed robbery.
3 in custody after drug deal in church parking lot leads to physical altercation, shots fired
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Three people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, July 14 after shots were fired during a physical altercation in the parking lot of St.
'Umm, that's not your car;' Police seek man found rummaging through cars
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for your help identifying a man who was found rummaging through people's vehicles in the Village of Menomonee Falls.
Police seek man in retail theft at Woodman's in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for assistance identifying and locating a nan involved in a retail theft at Woodman's in Menomonee Falls.Police said he's between the ages of 16-25, approximately 5’8”-6' tall and weighs 150-180 pounds.According to police, he's believed to have attended Vincent High School, with a possible name of “Jeffrey Jackson,” who resides in the City of Milwaukee.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.
Recognize him? Police seek man who threw shopping cart at vehicle in Woodman’s parking lot
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man who threw a shopping cart at a vehicle at Woodman’s on Highway 145.
Recognize them? Police seek 3 who injured Woodman's employee while trying to steal liquor
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying and locating three people wanted in connection with a robbery incident that happeend at Woodman's on Highway 145 Thursday afternoon, June 25.Police said just after 1 p.m., the three individuals tried taking liquor from the store, and were stopped by an employee who was hurt during the altercation.The three got away in a gray Ford Fusion with no license plates.Anyone with information was asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.
Menomonee Falls police seek women who stole vodka, tequila from Woodman's
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying and locating two women who stole liquor from Woodman's on Highway 145.It happened on Friday, June 19 around 1 p.m.Police said the women entered the store and stole multiple bottles of vodka and tequila.The first woman was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, while the second woman was wearing a shirt with a flower pattern.They were seen leaving in a silver Pontiac Grand Am with license plate number AFT-9910.The same thing happened three days earlier at the same store -- when police said two men and a woman stole numerous bottles of liquor on June 16.
Recognize them? 3 wanted in theft of Menomonee Falls liquor store
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people accused of stealing numerous bottles of liquor from the Woodman's in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.
Police seek to ID persons accused of stealing liquor from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a couple of persons suspected of stealing from the Woodman's Food Market in Menomonee Falls.Police say the pair entered the market just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
Menomonee Falls police seek trailer stolen from storage unit parking lot
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police in Menomonee Falls on Sunday, May 31 asked for help locating a stolen trailer -- taken from the parking lot of a storage unit.The trailer is estimated to be about 8’ by 18’.
Recognize them? Police seek 3 who left Woodman's without paying for $800+ worth of items
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday night, May 19 asked for help identifying three people who were among four involved in a February theft from Woodman's on Highway 145.The crime happened just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 15.Police said the four people worked together -- pushing two carts filled with $886.30 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying.When confronted by Woodman's employees, police said they fled on foot -- abandoning the stolen merchandise.
Have you seen them? Menomonee Falls police seek suspects in Home Depot theft
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for public assistance collecting information on two suspects involved in a retail theft that took place on March 9.Police say the two suspects -- a man and woman -- stole numerous Milwaukee brand power tools from the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive in Menomonee Falls and fled in a black Nissan Maxima that did not have license plates.Authorities say the suspects have been involved in other recent retail thefts.
Menomonee Falls police seek suspects involved in grocery store theft
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking public assistance gathering information about two suspects and a driver involved in a theft at Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, April 9.Police say two suspects arrived at the store around 5 p.m. Thursday, and stole "numerous" meat products without making any attempt to pay.
Look familiar? Menomonee Falls police seek woman who allegedly stole from Woodman's
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly stole from the Woodman's grocery store near 124th Street and Leon Road on Thursday, April 2.The suspect is described as a black female.
Menomonee Falls police seek suspect, vehicle involved in I-41 crash
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police have asked for public assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a crash that happened Saturday, March 21.The crash happened on the I-41 southbound on-ramp at Main Street in Menomonee Falls around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Menomonee Falls police ID credit card fraud suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Following a request for public assistance Saturday, March 21, the Menomonee Falls Police Department has identified a suspect wanted for credit card fraud.The fraud happened at a Domino's Pizza on Thursday, March 19 around 6 p.m. Police say a suspect used a stolen credit number online to make a purchase.The investigation remains ongoing.
Menomonee Falls PD seeks suspect who allegedly stole $500+ of perfume from Kohl's
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police are asking for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect involved in an alleged theft from a Kohl's department store on Friday, March 13.Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the store -- located near Appleton Avenue and County Line Road -- on foot, heading west on County Line Road after stealing $556.80 worth of women's perfume.