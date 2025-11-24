Menomonee Falls Target retail theft case tied to 2 incidents days apart

article

The Brief Police are looking for a man accused of two thefts at the Menomonee Falls Target. Investigators say the second theft turned into a strong-arm robbery when the suspect pushed an employee. Officers say the man left both times in a black Infiniti sedan with no license plate.



Menomonee Falls police are searching for a man they say stole merchandise from the same Target store twice in three days, with the second incident escalating into a strong-arm robbery.

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the first theft happened Nov. 16 at the Target on Shady Lane, where an unidentified man left the store with merchandise without paying.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Two days later, officers say the same suspect returned and again took merchandise without payment. When a Target loss-prevention employee confronted him, the man pushed the worker out of the way and ran off.

Police say the suspect left the store after both incidents in a black Infiniti sedan with tinted windows and no license plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 phone app.