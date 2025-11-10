Menomonee Falls home break-in, shooting; 2 men sentenced

article

The Brief Demetri Duvall-Wilks and Dezmen Wilks each received five years in prison for an August 2024 armed break-in and shooting in Menomonee Falls. The resident who was shot suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries after confronting the intruders. Zamontae Burch, charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary, is scheduled to enter pleas to charges in the case in January.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced on Monday, Nov. 10, two of three men charged in connection with a home break-in and shooting in Menomonee Falls from August 2024.

Sentencing handed down

What we know:

Demetri Duvall-Wilks pleaded no contest in September to a charge of felony armed burglary. A second misdemeanor charge was dismissed. Duvall-Wilks was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Demetri Duvall-Wilks

Dezmen Wilks pleaded guilty in September to a charge of felony armed robbery. Like Duvall-Wilks, a second charge was dismissed. Wilks was also sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Dezmen Wilks

The third man charged in this case, Zamontae Burch, is expected to enter pleas to the charges he faces in January. Those charges include attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felony armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Zamontae Burch

Case details

The backstory:

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at 2:42 a.m., Menomonee Falls Police along with the fire department responded to Weyer Farm Drive for a report of a resident who was shot. The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that at least two suspects had entered the victim’s home. While in the home, the victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects shot the victim.

Numerous squads responded with help from other law enforcement agencies to check the immediate and surrounding areas for the suspects. After the area was searched and cleared, the scene was turned over to the detectives.

Menomonee Falls Police Department

On Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, the Menomonee Falls Police Department announced that the three people had been arrested the previous day following the execution of search warrants in Milwaukee County and Racine County.