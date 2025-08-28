Menomonee Falls Target retail theft; police seek male suspect

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a Target retail theft suspect.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said it happened around 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Target on Shady Lane. A white male left the store with $230.20 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored dirt bike.

What you can do:

If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.