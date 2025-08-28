Menomonee Falls Target retail theft; police seek male suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a Target retail theft suspect.
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said it happened around 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Target on Shady Lane. A white male left the store with $230.20 worth of unpaid merchandise.
The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored dirt bike.
What you can do:
If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department