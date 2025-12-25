Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx retail theft; police seek suspects

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft reported at a TJ Maxx on Falls Parkway. Officers say two suspects stole more than $500 in merchandise and left without paying. The suspects reportedly fled in a black Lincoln sedan with heavy tint and passenger-side damage.



Police in Menomonee Falls are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a local retail store earlier this week.

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the retail theft occurred around 5:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, at the TJ Maxx located on Falls Parkway. Investigators say the suspects took $529.84 worth of merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay.

Police say the pair fled the area in a black Lincoln sedan with heavy window tint, visible damage on the passenger side and a CarMax rear license plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.