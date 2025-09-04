The Brief Milwaukee Tool plans to invest $42 million in a Menomonee Falls expansion. The company said the expansion will create hundreds of Wisconsin jobs. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation supports the plan.



Milwaukee Tool plans to expand in Menomonee Falls, a decision the company said will create hundreds of Wisconsin jobs.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Tool said the $42 million investment will create 300 high-skill jobs in the area. The plan has gained support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in the form of $4.5 million in performance tax credits.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The Wisconsin taxpayer does not pay anything, or does not support this business, until the company has said what it's going to do – and done what it's going to do," said Missy Hughes, WEDC's CEO. "It's a really stable, steady company."

Hughes said the expansion would create "really excellent jobs" for local technical college and university graduates. Two Milwaukee Area Technical College students who spoke to FOX6 News about the news.

Milwaukee Tool

"Bringing more people in is always a good thing," Zac Pileggi said. "Especially just having the name of the city and having that associated with quality tools."

"After finding out, too, that they're coming out here, if there's jobs that include my profession, I'd move out here, too," said Emmanuel Komba.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Local perspective:

The 22-acre site is located near Appleton and Good Hope, and those who live in the area said they will keep an eye on traffic impacts. Overall, they are excited about the project.

Michael Hester owns Pop's BBQ. His food truck parks across the street from the planned expansion.

Site for Milwaukee Tool's planned expansion in Menomonee Falls

"We have to cook more food," said Hester. "You got more people coming into the store, supporting stores, local business as you speak, you know? That would be a good thing."

What's next:

Milwaukee Tool said it's still working through timeline details.