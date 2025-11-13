Fatal vehicle-vs-semi crash on I-41/US 45 in Menomonee Falls, 1 dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - One person is dead following a vehicle-vs-semi crash on I-41/US 45 in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Nov. 13.
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, just before noon, police responded to a report of a significant motor vehicle crash that happened on southbound I-41/US 45 near the Waukesha County/Milwaukee County line.
The crash involved two vehicles. An SUV struck the back of a slowing semi-trailer.
The driver and only person in the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
What we know:
The incident forced the closure of southbound I-41/US 45 for several hours from the incident scene to County Line Road in Germantown.
Backups near County Line Road in Germantown
The incident was cleared just after 4:30 p.m. and the freeway was reopened.
