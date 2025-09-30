Menomonee Falls Metro Market hit-and-run; police seek driver
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash at Metro Market.
What we know:
The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, in the parking lot of the store on County Line Road.
Police said the suspect, described as a white female wearing a yellow tank top, blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes, struck another vehicle and left the scene without notifying law enforcement.
She was driving a newer blue Chevrolet pickup truck.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department