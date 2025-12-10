Menomonee Falls memory care facility attack, man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Menomonee Falls memory care facility employee was attacked in February. A jury found a man guilty at trial on Wednesday. He was then sentenced to prison. The man's cousin was convicted of conspiring to harm the employee.



A Waukesha County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of attacking a Menomonee Falls memory care facility worker. He was then sentenced to prison.

Tyana Stanton

In Court:

Court records show 33-year-old Jermaine McLemore was convicted after a two-day trial of a felony and a misdemeanor. He had pleaded not guilty in March.

After the jury delivered its verdict, a judge sentenced McLemore to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Tyana Stanton, 34, pleaded guilty in the case to conspiring to harm the employee and was then sentenced to serve probation for two years. She was to serve 120 days of her probation in the Waukesha County Jail with Huber release privileges.

Worker attacked

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Menomonee Falls police were called to The Auberge at Oak Village on Feb. 26. It was reported that a stranger was assaulting an employee of the memory care facility.

Court filings said video footage from The Auberge showed the attacker walk into the common area at the facility, approach the victim from behind and punch her in the head – knocking her to the ground. He then stood over and continued to hit the victim before leaving.

Court filings said the suspect, later identified as McLemore, was followed to the nearby Froedtert North Hills Health Center and was spotted going into a bathroom.

While officers were reviewing the video footage, they overheard another officer call out a license plate. Officers asked if the plate and vehicle belonged to an employee, per the complaint, and a witness pointed out Stanton.

What they're saying:

Officers spoke with the employee who was attacked, who noted she was "extremely hysterical over the incident" and had head and neck pain. The employee said she did not know who attacked her, and she was struck numerous times. An officer also noted a "small amount of blood on her hands."

Surveillance of Menomonee Falls memory care facility attack

Prosecutors said a witness spoke with police and "believed the incident could be part of an employee retaliating due to being upset." That witness said Stanton was "recently demoted from a position due to information that was provided by (the victim)." When asked about it, the victim told police that Stanton was demoted the previous day and blamed the victim for her demotion.

A witness also told police that "an unknown individual" called the memory care facility on the day Stanton was demoted and asked when the victim worked next," according to the complaint.

Court filings said investigators later spoke with yet another witness who said she overheard Stanton ask somebody on the phone: "Do you want to make some money?" The victim had only been in the building for a few minutes at the time and, moment later, the suspect arrived at the front door.

In Custody

Dig deeper:

Officers went to the nearby Froedtert health center, where McLemore had been followed, after speaking to the witness and victim at the memory care facility. As they walked in the front lobby, they saw McLemore walking away from an elevator. He initially identified himself as "Christopher Ford," according to the complaint.

Court filings said McLemore got "irritated" as police questioned him and implied he was "being held because of racial profiling." He said he was waiting for a ride, and officers let him go.

Tyana Stanton

Officers then found the suspect's jacket and backpack in the elevator that McLemore had just walked away from. They then noticed he ran to the street and was about to get into an SUV. The complaint states an officer stood in front of the SUV and ordered McLemore not to get into the vehicle as "he was no longer free to go."

The SUV was registered to Stanton, and prosecutors said a detective contacted her to provide a written statement about what happened at The Auberge. In a statement, she said she "did not know the subject nor see the subject that had assaulted (the victim)." She admitted she believed the victim "did not like her" and "had something against her."

When the detective showed Stanton records of her being on the phone with McLemore, court filings said she denied knowing him and being on the phone with him. However, she ultimately admitted that McLemore was her cousin and that she had been on the phone with him – but denied setting up the assault.