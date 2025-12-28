Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy thefts, police seek 2 suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who they say stole from a CVS Pharmacy twice in December.
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Dec. 7, a man wearing a gray jacket, yellow pants, and black shoes worked in tandem with a woman wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and white shoes to steal $177.12 in merchandise by hiding the items.
Male suspect
Female suspect
Later on Dec. 21, the same man wearing a black jacket, red pants, and white shoes worked in tandem with the same woman wearing a gray jacket, red pants, and black shoes to steal $379.92 in merchandise by hiding the items.
Male suspect, second theft
Both thefts happened at the CVS Pharmacy near Appleton and Pilgrim.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspects or who they are should contact Officer Willis at the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700, referencing case #25-032606 and 25-032609.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.
