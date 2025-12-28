Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy thefts, police seek 2 suspects

By
Published  December 28, 2025 12:26pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspect #1 (left) and suspect #2, (center and right)

The Brief

    • Police are looking for two people who they say stole from a Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy twice.
    • In total, $557 in merchandise was stolen.
    • Anyone with any info on the suspects should contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who they say stole from a CVS Pharmacy twice in December.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Dec. 7, a man wearing a gray jacket, yellow pants, and black shoes worked in tandem with a woman wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and white shoes to steal $177.12 in merchandise by hiding the items.

Male suspect

Female suspect

Later on Dec. 21, the same man wearing a black jacket, red pants, and white shoes worked in tandem with the same woman wearing a gray jacket, red pants, and black shoes to steal $379.92 in merchandise by hiding the items.

Male suspect, second theft

Both thefts happened at the CVS Pharmacy near Appleton and Pilgrim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects or who they are should contact Officer Willis at the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700, referencing case #25-032606 and 25-032609.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMenomonee Falls