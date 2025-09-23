Menomonee Falls cocaine bust; officers seize drugs, $52K in cash

article

The Brief A traffic stop in Menomonee Falls led to a cocaine bust in January. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said officers confiscated more than nine ounces of cocaine and $52,000 in cash during the stop. The driver now facing multiple criminal charges.



A traffic stop in Menomonee Falls ended up with officers seizing more than nine ounces of cocaine and $52,000 in cash.

Cocaine seized

What we know:

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the drug bust and arrest happened during a Waukesha County Drug Task Force coordinated "Criminal Highway Interdiction Operation"in January. It is an effort that focuses on things like drug trafficking, illegal weapons, stolen cars, or other crimes happening on major roads.

During the operation, a Menomonee Falls police officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver speeding near Appleton Avenue and Ruby Road. During a search of the car, officers discovered thousands in cash and the cocaine, which had an estimated value of more than $8,000.

The driver is now facing multiple criminal charges.