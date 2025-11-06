FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event at 3 Steinhafels locations
MILWAUKEE - Join FOX6 and Steinhafels for a special day of Coats for Kids drive-thru collection events.
Coats for Kids collection event
What we know:
On Wednesday, Nov. 12, we will visit three different Steinhafels locations to accept your donations of new and gently-loved coats. They include the following:
- 7 a.m.-9 a.m.: Rob Haswell will be at Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls, N93 W16677 Falls Parkway
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Lisa Michaels will be at Steinhafels in Waukesha, W231 N1013 County Hwy F (I-94 and Hwy F)
- 4 p.m.-6 p.m.: Tom Wachs will be at Steinhafels in Oak Creek, 9191 S. 13th Street
Drive up, say hello, and make your Coats for Kids donation!
Donation bonus!
Dig deeper:
As an added bonus, the first 200 cars at EACH location to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto, coming to Fiserv Forum from Feb. 12-16, 2026, or Monster Jam Freestyle Mania, Jan. 31, 2026 at 6 p.m. -- also at Fiserv Forum. The choice is yours, while supplies last!
Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!
