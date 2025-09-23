Menomonee Falls accused Tide Pod thief pleads, sentenced to time served

article

An accused Tide pod thief pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety on Sept. 22. A retail theft charge was dismissed. The charges come after police say James Bailey took hundreds of dollars of Tide pods from a Woodman's in Menomonee Falls. The judge sentenced Bailey to time served.



A man who Menomonee Falls police say left a Woodman's without paying for a cartload of merchandise pleaded no contest on Monday, Sept. 22 to a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A retail theft charge against the man accused, James Bailey, was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

A Waukesha County judge then sentenced Bailey to 53 days in jail – and deemed his time as served. Bailey must also pay more than $545 in restitution to Woodman's.

Case details

What we know:

FOX6 News first brought you this story in July 2023.

Police say Bailey was in the Woodman's parking lot when a woman stood in front of his bumper. Police say Bailey stepped on the gas. Prosecutors say Bailey hit the woman so hard that she "rolled onto the hood."

Investigators say the woman Bailey hit was a Woodman's employee. Police say she followed Bailey and tried to stop him because Bailey stole $545 worth of Tide Pods.

By the numbers:

FOX6 News crunched the numbers. Bailey left the store with at least 20 containers of detergent – which equates to potentially 2,200 individual laundry pods.