Menomonee Falls accused Tide Pod thief pleads, sentenced to time served
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A man who Menomonee Falls police say left a Woodman's without paying for a cartload of merchandise pleaded no contest on Monday, Sept. 22 to a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A retail theft charge against the man accused, James Bailey, was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
A Waukesha County judge then sentenced Bailey to 53 days in jail – and deemed his time as served. Bailey must also pay more than $545 in restitution to Woodman's.
Case details
What we know:
FOX6 News first brought you this story in July 2023.
Police say Bailey was in the Woodman's parking lot when a woman stood in front of his bumper. Police say Bailey stepped on the gas. Prosecutors say Bailey hit the woman so hard that she "rolled onto the hood."
Investigators say the woman Bailey hit was a Woodman's employee. Police say she followed Bailey and tried to stop him because Bailey stole $545 worth of Tide Pods.
By the numbers:
FOX6 News crunched the numbers. Bailey left the store with at least 20 containers of detergent – which equates to potentially 2,200 individual laundry pods.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.