Menomonee Falls Home Depot identity theft; police seek public's help

The Brief Police say a man used stolen credit card information at a Home Depot in West Allis on Sunday. The business still had the physical card despite the information being compromised. Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying the suspect.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of using stolen credit card information belonging to a local business.

What we know:

The department says the suspect completed a transaction around 10:29 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 at the Home Depot on West National Avenue in West Allis. Police say the card information was stolen, even though the business still had the physical card in its possession.

The man was last seen leaving the store and getting into the front passenger seat of a gray sedan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.