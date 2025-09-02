Menomonee Falls police chase, man sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a high-speed police chase through Menomonee Falls that happened last year.

In Court:

Court records show 23-year-old Francisco Olmedo Arenas was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to fleeing police in May.

The backstory:

It happened on Feb. 10, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, an officer was on Appleton Avenue near Homestead Drive when he spotted a black Kia Sorento traveling "significantly faster than the vehicles around it."

The driver, later identified as Olmedo Arenas, was traveling around 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. Officials said Olmedo Arenas also used the right-hand shoulder to pass several vehicles. As the officer followed the SUV, he saw it use the right-turn lane for Woosencraft Drive to pass several vehicles at the intersection and then continue on Appleton Avenue.

The officer initiated his squad's emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop. That's when prosecutors said Olmedo Arenas accelerated, starting a pursuit that continued east on Good Hope Road toward Appleton Avenue at speeds of around 80 mph.

At the intersection of Appleton Avenue, court filings said Olmedo Arenas ran a red light – narrowly missing several vehicles, according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued south on Appleton Avenue, with speeds exceeding 100 mph as the complaint said Olmedo Arenas headed toward I-41. After he entered the on-ramp for southbound traffic, he came to a stop on the right-hand shoulder and was taken into custody.

The police chase stretched 2.5 miles and reached speeds of 111 mph, per the complaint.

What they're saying:

After complaining of nausea and shortness of breath, Menomonee Falls police took Olmedo Arenas to the hospital. He was then cleared and taken to the police station.

During an interview with police, court filings said Olmedo Arenas admitted to violating red traffic lights. He claimed he did so because he felt he would have caused a crash if he slowed down. He stated that he eventually came to a stop because he knew he was in trouble and did not want to cause an accident.