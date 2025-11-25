Small business challenges; Wisconsin program offers free help to owners

The Brief A Universities of Wisconsin program offers free consulting/classes to support small business owners. Resources cover finance, planning, and marketing to help businesses survive. The program aims to boost local shops and keep money in the community.



Running a small business can feel like an uphill battle. Now, a Wisconsin program is working to make that fight a little less grueling ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Helping small businesses

What we know:

Every day, Ebony Ramey wants her spa clients to know they are in good hands. Ramey opened Ebony Esthetics in Menomonee Falls four years ago.

"We get so caught up in the details and the experience we want our clients to have – sometimes we’ll forget about the business of the business," Ramsey said.

Help is available

What they're saying:

Ahead of Small Business Saturday, the UW Office for Business and Entrepreneurship is reminding local shop owners that help is available.

"Classes that normally cost hundreds of thousands of dollars – if you’re a qualifying business, they are available to you at no cost for the rest of 2026," said Dylan Brown from the UW Office for Business and Entrepreneurship.

Dylan Brown

Ramey is one of thousands of business owners who have taken advantage of free one-on-one consulting. Financial management, business planning, and marketing are just some of the topics covered.

Amy Narr is with the Small Business Development Center.

"A lot of tariffs have affected small businesses – so costs have risen. Especially with food costs. Just being able to maintain a cash flow, it’s been really difficult this year," Narr said.

Amy Narr

Failure rates

By the numbers:

Forbes reports 20% of small businesses fail within the first year. Fifty percent shut down after five years.

When your dollars are spent at a local business, your money stays in the community.

"This is my job. I have children and a household that needs to be managed. And so does my team," Ramey said.

Ebony Ramey

Seeking help

What you can do:

If you are a small business owner in need of help, there are free services available to you at the Universities of Wisconsin website. Those include the following: