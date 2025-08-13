Menomonee Falls river rescue, bodycam video shows response

The Brief Two people were rescued from the Menomonee River on Monday. Menomonee Falls FD said the two likely went into the river to help a pet dog. Both individuals were conscious on their way to the hospital.



Bodycam video from the Menomonee Falls Police Department shows first responders rescuing two people from the Menomonee River on Monday.

The backstory:

Bystanders on shore noticed the two struggling in the swift current and called 911. When firefighters arrived, one person had gone underwater and was later rescued about a half-mile downstream.

"This current is no joke," Menomonee Falls Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said Monday. "Anybody who has ever worked around swift water knows this will drain your energy quickly, it’ll take your body temperature down quickly, and it makes it even more difficult to combat the pressures associated with the current."

Both individuals were conscious on their way to the hospital. Pulvermacher said the two likely went into the river to help a pet dog.

On Wednesday, the Menomonee Falls Fire Department said the dog was found safe near the family's vehicle.

