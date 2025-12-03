Menomonee Falls Shoe Station retail theft; $475 stolen, 5 suspects sought

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Shoe Station on Dec. 2 Police say five suspects stole $475.07 worth of merchandise. Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Grinnell at 262-532-8700.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for five people in connection with a retail theft that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Shoe Station.

What we know:

According to police, shortly before 8 p.m. five women entered the store and took various brands of shoes totaling $475.07.

Suspect descriptions

Suspect 1 is described as a female, black, approximately 18–20 years old, 5’3"-5’4" tall, and 120–130 pounds. Police say she appeared to be pregnant. She was wearing an orange colored "Royals" hoodie, black glasses, red pajama pants, and brown shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a female, black, approximately 18–20, 5’3"-5’5" tall, and 150–160 pounds. She was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants/

Suspect 3 is described as a female, black, approximately 16-20 years old, 5’3"-5’4" tall, 120–130 pounds. She was wearing a blue T-shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a tan purse.

Suspect 4 is described as a female, black, approximately 16–20 years old, 5’3"-5’4", and 150–180 pounds. She was wearing a black north face hoodie, black leggings, brown loafers and carrying a brown purse.

Suspect 5 is described as a female, black, approximately 16–20 years old, 5’3"-5’4" tall, and 110–120 pounds. She was wearing a green varsity jacket with a large "B" on the front left portion, black leggings, white and green shoes and a black headband.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Grinnell at 262-532-8700, reference case number 25-030419.