Germantown officer hospitalized with COVID-19 warns others to protect themselves
A Germantown police officer spoke with FOX6 News Monday, July 27 about his battle with COVID-19. Matt Schubert has been an officer in Germantown for more than 20 years, but in the last two weeks, he's gone from seemingly healthy and fit to seeing his body and mind wrestle with the disease -- a fight that's not over.
2 dogs die in Washington County house fire, cause under investigation
VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD -- Two dogs died in a house fire in the Village of Richfield Tuesday night, July 14.
Fire in Jackson damages apartment building; 4 families displaced
JACKSON -- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building near Georgetown and Wilshire Drives in Jackson on Saturday, July 11.A captain with the Jackson Fire Department told FOX6 News that the department responded around just after 1:45 p.m. Once at the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building and a vehicle had become fully involved in the fire.
Wausau man dies after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A 50-year-old Wausau man was pronounced dead after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake, authorities announced on Saturday, July 4.The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to Big Cedar Lake just before 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3 for reports that the man dove into the lake and had not resurfaced.Sheriff's deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other agencies responded to the address of the incident in the Town of West Bend.The man was found and brought out of the water, and life-saving efforts were attempted at the scene.
12 month-long investigation: 2 federally indicted for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A 47-year-old Village of Slinger man and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man were federally indicted last week in United States District Court - Eastern District of Wisconsin for conspiracy to deliver several controlled substances.
Sheriff: Milwaukee man drove wrong way down I-41, arrested after Washington County pursuit
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Authorities arrested a 31-year-old Milwaukee man in Washington County on Friday morning, June 26 after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, drove the wrong way down I-41 and, ultimately, crashed.According to details released in a Facebook post, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office stopped the driver on I-41 near Pioneer Road just after 1:30 a.m. for expired vehicle registration, a stop that "routinely" ends with a warning.The driver gave the deputy a false name.
State Patrol: Series of crashes on I-41 northbound near Slinger possibly caused by impaired driver
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A crash involving three vehicles closed I-41 northbound near the on-ramp from the US 45 split to WIS 60 West near Slinger on Sunday, June 21.
Semi carrying cotton seed crashes in Theresa, driver injured
THERESA, Wis. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a semi-tractor crash that happened Monday afternoon, June 8 on Highway D west of I-41 near Theresa.
Homeowner finds suspicious device in mailbox in Washington Co.
VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD, Wis. -- Washington County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a suspicious device found in a mailbox near County Line Road and Colgate Road on Saturday, June 6 around 8 p.m.Deputies say the device initially appeared to be some type of improvised explosive device (IED) or possibly a homemade firework.
2 injured in near head-on crash involving SUV, skid loader near Scenic Pit in Richfield
RICHFIELD -- Two people were hurt when an SUV and a skid loader collided in a near head-on crash in front of Scenic Pit in Richfield Wednesday afternoon, June 3.
Sheriff: Girl 'admitted to fabricating' story of May 8 child enticement in Richfield
RICHFIELD -- Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 27 offered an update on a child enticement incident reported May 8 in Richfield -- indicating the victim "admitted to fabricating the story to authorities."Sheriff's officials said it was originally reported the girl was approached by a man near Whispering Ridge Drive and Scenic Drive who attempted to abduct her and then fled the area in a brown van.A weekslong investigation revealed "several inconsistencies in the juvenile’s story," officials said.She was confronted Wednesday at the sheriff's office and admitted "that at no time did a man approach her and attempt to abduct her."Officials said she indicated a man was walking down the road in her direction from a distance and that she believes she heard him say, “Come here.” She said that she became fearful and ran from the area.There is no credible threat in this case, sheriff's officials said, noting they are no longer looking for anyone or any vehicle in relation to this report."We take all reports seriously and dedicate all necessary resources to the pursuit of justice," sheriff's officials said in the release. "We received an almost overwhelming response from the community in this case and all leads were looked into.
Sheriff: 19-year-old Hartford man flown to hospital after striking concrete base for sign on I-41
RICHFIELD -- A 19-year-old man was flown to Froedtert Hospital following a crash on I-41 northbound near Holy Hill Road in Richfield Sunday night, May 24.It happened just after 8 p.m.Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said dispatch was advised the 19-year-old Hartford man was unconscious in the vehicle, with a juvenile male passenger.Again, the Hartford man was flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with head, arm and hip injuries.
Officials: Driver charged, arrested for OWI twice within a 24-hour period in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a 41-year-old Milwaukee man twice last week within a 24-hour period for a pair of operating while intoxicated offenses.
3 arrested in months-long burglary investigation in Washington Co., 20 firearms recovered
RICHFIELD, Wis. -- Washington County sheriff’s officials say they have recovered a significant number of stolen firearms during the execution of a residential search warrant late Tuesday night, May 12 in the Village of Richfield.
'Come with me:' Sheriff seeks driver who approached 14-year-old girl in Richfield
RICHFIELD -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked for public assistance in connection with a possible child enticement incident that happened in Richfield on Friday afternoon, May 8.Authorities said the interaction happened near Whispering Ridge Drive and Scenic Drive.
Female driver who 'was completely naked' among 3 weekend OWI arrests in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Washington County sheriff's officials on Monday, April 27 announced three weekend OWI arrest -- including one female driver who "was completely naked."Sheriff's officials said around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 25, a deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour under the speed limit, headed southbound on I-41 in the Town of Addison.
Sheriffs in several Wisconsin counties say extended 'Safer at Home' order is just too vague
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A growing number of sheriffs in Wisconsin are saying the governor's "Safer at Home" order is just too vague; they don't plan on enforcing it.Some sheriffs say they are putting enforcement of the order on hold while litigation against Gov.
Police called to West Bend church due to complaint regarding 'Safer at Home' order
WEST BEND -- Police were called to a church in West Bend amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a complaint from a neighbor.Pastor Joseph Fisher with Pilgrim Lutheran Church said West Bend police showed up after the neighbor complained about the gathering of the group, saying it was going against Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.Pastor Fisher said there were about 16 people inside, but there were no more than 10 in one room at a time.He said police apologized after determining there wasn't a violation of the Safer at Home order at the church.
'It's been positive:' Police in 5 cities respond to complaints of nonessential businesses still open
GERMANTOWN -- Craft stores and CBD shops joined the list of nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, with the Wisconsin Economic Development Commission clarifying which businesses are considered "essential," and therefore, permitted to remain open during Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order that took effect on March 25, and order police are enforcing. "Everybody that comes in says, 'Gosh, we are so glad that you're open,'" said Aleksander Gerasyuta, owner of Beyond Full Spectrum.
DMV suspends Milwaukee-area driver training school; instructor intoxicated during lesson
GERMANTOWN -- Officials with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, March 26 announced the suspension of the license for Milwaukee-area driving school Just Drive -- Germantown after an unlicensed instructor was found performing behind-the-wheel instruction while impaired in January -- along with other "recordkeeping infractions."FOX6 News in January reported Corey Malone was cited for being intoxicated behind the wheel.