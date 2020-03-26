Fire in Jackson damages apartment building; 4 families displaced

JACKSON -- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building near Georgetown and Wilshire Drives in Jackson on Saturday, July 11.A captain with the Jackson Fire Department told FOX6 News that the department responded around just after 1:45 p.m. Once at the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building and a vehicle had become fully involved in the fire.

Wausau man dies after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A 50-year-old Wausau man was pronounced dead after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake, authorities announced on Saturday, July 4.The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to Big Cedar Lake just before 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3 for reports that the man dove into the lake and had not resurfaced.Sheriff's deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other agencies responded to the address of the incident in the Town of West Bend.The man was found and brought out of the water, and life-saving efforts were attempted at the scene.

Sheriff: Milwaukee man drove wrong way down I-41, arrested after Washington County pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Authorities arrested a 31-year-old Milwaukee man in Washington County on Friday morning, June 26 after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, drove the wrong way down I-41 and, ultimately, crashed.According to details released in a Facebook post, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office stopped the driver on I-41 near Pioneer Road just after 1:30 a.m. for expired vehicle registration, a stop that "routinely" ends with a warning.The driver gave the deputy a false name.

Homeowner finds suspicious device in mailbox in Washington Co.

VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD, Wis. -- Washington County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a suspicious device found in a mailbox near County Line Road and Colgate Road on Saturday, June 6 around 8 p.m.Deputies say the device initially appeared to be some type of improvised explosive device (IED) or possibly a homemade firework.

Sheriff: Girl 'admitted to fabricating' story of May 8 child enticement in Richfield

RICHFIELD -- Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 27 offered an update on a child enticement incident reported May 8 in Richfield -- indicating the victim "admitted to fabricating the story to authorities."Sheriff's officials said it was originally reported the girl was approached by a man near Whispering Ridge Drive and Scenic Drive who attempted to abduct her and then fled the area in a brown van.A weekslong investigation revealed "several inconsistencies in the juvenile’s story," officials said.She was confronted Wednesday at the sheriff's office and admitted "that at no time did a man approach her and attempt to abduct her."Officials said she indicated a man was walking down the road in her direction from a distance and that she believes she heard him say, “Come here.”  She said that she became fearful and ran from the area.There is no credible threat in this case, sheriff's officials said, noting they are no longer looking for anyone or any vehicle in relation to this report."We take all reports seriously and dedicate all necessary resources to the pursuit of justice," sheriff's officials said in the release. "We received an almost overwhelming response from the community in this case and all leads were looked into.

Sheriff: 19-year-old Hartford man flown to hospital after striking concrete base for sign on I-41 

RICHFIELD -- A 19-year-old man was flown to Froedtert Hospital following a crash on I-41 northbound near Holy Hill Road in Richfield Sunday night, May 24.It happened just after 8 p.m.Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said dispatch was advised the 19-year-old Hartford man was unconscious in the vehicle, with a juvenile male passenger.Again, the Hartford man was flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with head, arm and hip injuries.

Female driver who 'was completely naked' among 3 weekend OWI arrests in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Washington County sheriff's officials on Monday, April 27 announced three weekend OWI arrest -- including one female driver who "was completely naked."Sheriff's officials said around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 25, a deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour under the speed limit, headed southbound on I-41 in the Town of Addison.

Police called to West Bend church due to complaint regarding 'Safer at Home' order

WEST BEND -- Police were called to a church in West Bend amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a complaint from a neighbor.Pastor Joseph Fisher with Pilgrim Lutheran Church said West Bend police showed up after the neighbor complained about the gathering of the group, saying it was going against Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.Pastor Fisher said there were about 16 people inside, but there were no more than 10 in one room at a time.He said police apologized after determining there wasn't a violation of the Safer at Home order at the church.

'It's been positive:' Police in 5 cities respond to complaints of nonessential businesses still open

GERMANTOWN -- Craft stores and CBD shops joined the list of nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, with the Wisconsin Economic Development Commission clarifying which businesses are considered "essential," and therefore, permitted to remain open during Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order that took effect on March 25, and order police are enforcing. "Everybody that comes in says, 'Gosh, we are so glad that you're open,'" said Aleksander Gerasyuta, owner of Beyond Full Spectrum.

DMV suspends Milwaukee-area driver training school; instructor intoxicated during lesson

GERMANTOWN -- Officials with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, March 26 announced the suspension of the license for Milwaukee-area driving school Just Drive -- Germantown after an unlicensed instructor was found performing behind-the-wheel instruction while impaired in January -- along with other "recordkeeping infractions."FOX6 News in January reported Corey Malone was cited for being intoxicated behind the wheel.