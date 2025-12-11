Expand / Collapse search

Airplanes and Santa: Details on fun event at West Bend Airport

By
Published  December 11, 2025 8:05am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
EAA1158 Local Chapter

EAA1158 Local Chapter

Brian Kramp is at the West Bend Airport where a local EAA chapter has details on becoming a pilot which this Saturday also includes a visit from old Saint Nick.

WEST BEND, Wis. - If your kids love airplanes and Santa, this is the event for you! Brian Kramp is at the West Bend Airport (310 Aerial Drive) where a local EAA chapter has details on becoming a pilot, which this Saturday also includes a visit from old Saint Nick.

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Special appearance from Santa

Special appearance from Santa

During the holidays there are plenty events that include a special appearance from Santa, but few involve airplanes. Brian Kramp is with local chapter of the National Experimental Aircraft Association that’s getting a visit from old Saint Nick.

About Air Camp

About Air Camp

Brian Kramp is at the West Bend Airport with details on the science of flight, navigation, and meteorology opportunities for teens.

Free flight to see what real pilots do

Free flight to see what real pilots do

Brian Kramp is at the West Bend Airport where 8- to 17-year-olds are getting a chance to fly for free.

20th year of the EAA1158’s Breakfast with Santa

20th year of the EAA1158’s Breakfast with Santa

Brian Kramp is at the West Bend airport with details on this Saturday’s event where you can enjoy a special holiday meal.

Future of aviation

Future of aviation

Brian Kramp is seeing how the future of aviation is getting hands on experience before they’re able to fly planes.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsWest BendThings To Do