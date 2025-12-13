Washington County fatal crash involving van and semi-truck, 1 dead

article

The Brief A crash involving a semi-truck and a van left one person dead and another injured in Washington County on Friday, Dec. 12. The crash happened in the Town of Jackson at Division Road and Spring Valley Road. The van rear-ended the stopped semi-truck and started on fire. The driver of the van died.



Town of Jackson Crash

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 a.m., dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a semi-vs-van crash at Division Road and Spring Valley Road in the Town of Jackson (just southeast of the Village of Jackson).

Sheriff's deputies along with the Jackson Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

911 callers provided updates, saying the driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle, and it was on fire. Police officers from the Village of Jackson also responded to help at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the van, which had rear-ended the semi, was completely engulfed in fire.

The driver was the only person in the van, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee. He died at the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 55-year-old person from Illinois, was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that the van was traveling at highway speeds when it rear-ended the stopped northbound semi which was waiting for traffic to pass so it could turn.

By the numbers:

The sheriff's office notes this is the seventh fatal motor vehicle crash in Washington County in 2025.