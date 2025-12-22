Winning Powerball tickets sold in Elm Grove, Hartford, 2 other cities
MADISON, Wis. - Three $50,000 and one $150,000 Powerball winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Dec. 20 drawing.
Where were the winners?
What we know:
The winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at:
The winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip in Janesville. The winning play included a $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 win into a $150,000 prize thanks to the 3X multiplier.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
All four winning tickets matched four of five numbers (4-5-28-52-69) and the Powerball (20).
From the last three Powerball drawings (Saturday, Wednesday, Monday), there have been nine winning tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin.
The estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing is $1.6 billion – the fourth largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.
Monday night’s drawing will be the 46th drawing in the jackpot run - a game record for most drawings in a jackpot cycle.
Dig deeper:
Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds to win a $50,000 prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 3X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:3.3.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Lottery.