Winning Powerball tickets sold in Elm Grove, Hartford, 2 other cities

article

The Brief Four major winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Dec. 20 drawing, including three $50,000 prizes (Elm Grove, Madison, Hartford) and one $150,000 prize (Janesville). The Janesville winner tripled their original $50,000 prize to $150,000 by adding the $1 Power Play option. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing (Dec. 22) has climbed to an estimated $1.6 billion.



Three $50,000 and one $150,000 Powerball winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Dec. 20 drawing.

Where were the winners?

What we know:

The winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at:

The winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip in Janesville. The winning play included a $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 win into a $150,000 prize thanks to the 3X multiplier.

All four winning tickets matched four of five numbers (4-5-28-52-69) and the Powerball (20).

From the last three Powerball drawings (Saturday, Wednesday, Monday), there have been nine winning tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin.

The estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing is $1.6 billion – the fourth largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 46th drawing in the jackpot run - a game record for most drawings in a jackpot cycle.

Dig deeper:

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds to win a $50,000 prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 3X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:3.3.