Wisconsin Green Alert: 40-year-old veteran missing from St. Francis

article

The Brief 40-year-old veteran Matthew Zens was last seen Sunday afternoon at his St. Francis residence. Zens' vehicle was spotted Sunday at 7:30 p.m. near Good Hope and Teutonia in Milwaukee. If you have information about Zens' location, you are urged to call St. Francis police.



A Green Alert has been issued for a 40-year-old veteran missing from St. Francis.

Search for missing veteran

What we know:

St. Francis police said the veteran is Matthew Zens. He was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28 at his St. Francis residence.

Officials said Zens was a no-call, no-show at his place of employment in Germantown on Monday, Dec. 29.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Zens' family stated that he likes to drive around to de-stress. His vehicle was last seen by Flock cameras near Good Hope and Teutonia in Milwaukee around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Zens is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He is balding with brown eyes. It is not known what Zens was last wearing.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help locate Zens, you are strongly urged to call St. Francis police at 414-481-2232.