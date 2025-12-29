Wisconsin Green Alert: 40-year-old veteran missing from St. Francis
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A Green Alert has been issued for a 40-year-old veteran missing from St. Francis.
Search for missing veteran
What we know:
St. Francis police said the veteran is Matthew Zens. He was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28 at his St. Francis residence.
Officials said Zens was a no-call, no-show at his place of employment in Germantown on Monday, Dec. 29.
Zens' family stated that he likes to drive around to de-stress. His vehicle was last seen by Flock cameras near Good Hope and Teutonia in Milwaukee around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Zens is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He is balding with brown eyes. It is not known what Zens was last wearing.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information that could help locate Zens, you are strongly urged to call St. Francis police at 414-481-2232.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the St. Francis Police Department.