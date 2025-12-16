Powerball jackpot soars to $1.25B, $50K winners in Hartford, Sun Prairie

article

The Brief The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 17, has reached $1.25 billion. Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Monday draw. This marks the 44th drawing in the current cycle and is the second time Powerball has generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.25 billion for Wednesday, Dec. 17. Even though no one took home the grand prize, two winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Monday, Dec. 15 draw.

Tickets land $50,000

What we know:

The winning tickets were sold at the Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly in Hartford and at a Kwik Trip in Sun Prairie. Both tickets matched four of five numbers (23-35-59-63-68) plus the Powerball of (2).

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 44th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on September 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-largest Powerball prize this year, behind the $1.787 billion jackpot won on September 6 in Missouri and Texas. This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.

The only other time the Powerball game generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot won on October 11. Both jackpots were won by players in California.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 prize are 1:913,130.