Washington County fatal overdose, arrests made in Milwaukee

The Brief Two search warrants were executed in Milwaukee, stemming from a July overdose death in the Town of Farmington in Washington County. Andrew Outlaw, 52, was arrested for reckless homicide in connection with the overdose case and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. A second suspect, Ryan Immel, 40, who faces the same charge, is on the run, and authorities believe he may be in the La Crosse area.



Two morning police operations in Milwaukee, stemming from a July overdose death in Farmington, led to the recovery of fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms, and the arrests of two men.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Overdose Death Initiative (ODI) conducted two early morning operations in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 13.

First Milwaukee home searched

What we know:

A search warrant was served by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) joint tactical team with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a home near Willis and Lisbon.

That warrant was served in connection to a July overdose death in the Town of Farmington that was being investigated jointly by the major crimes and drug task force divisions.

A Milwaukee man was arrested by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on local gun and drug charges after 32 grams of fentanyl, about 100 grams of cocaine, and two firearms were recovered.

Second Milwaukee home searched

What we know:

Investigators then responded to a home near 51st and Hampton, where they had served a search warrant in connection with the same case in August.

This time, it was to serve arrest warrants for reckless homicide. One of the suspects, 52-year-old Andrew Outlaw, was found and arrested without incident by the tactical unit.

Later in the day, he made his initial appearance in Washington County Circuit Court, where his cash bond was set at $250,000.

He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

Suspect at large

What we know:

Investigators also had an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old former Washington County resident, Ryan Immel (pictured), who had been living at the home in Milwaukee.

He was not found and remains at large. Investigators believe he may be in the La Crosse area.

If anyone has any info on where he may be, they are encouraged to contact local authorities or email Lt. Tim Kemps at tim.kemps@washcowisco.gov.

What they're saying:

"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office remains grateful for the partnership that we have built with the Wisconsin DCI ODI group," said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis. "This group continues to be an invaluable partner with our agency. It is because of this collaboration that Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators can infiltrate and bring drug dealers to justice anywhere outside our jurisdictional boundaries."

"Many of these drug dealers feel they can operate with impunity and sell this poison to our residents. When they see a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Armored Rescue Vehicle rolling down the streets of Milwaukee and see the amount of time, effort, and passion our investigators and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office put into these cases, it is my hope they think twice."

What's next:

Andrew Outlaw and Ryan Immel face up to 60 years in prison on the 1st-degree reckless homicide charges.

This case is still open and more people could be charged in the future in connection with the death.