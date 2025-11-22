Germantown stabbing: Man extradited to Wisconsin after Indiana arrest
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The man charged with attempted homicide for a Germantown stabbing has been extradited back to Wisconsin after he was arrested following an Indiana police chase this summer.
In Court:
Court records show 39-year-old Melvin Hintson-Reed made his initial appearance in Washington County court on Nov. 19. His bond was set at $2 million.
The backstory:
Germantown police were called to an apartment on Legend Avenue, just south of Catskill Lane, for a stabbing on the morning of June 15.
Officers arrived and spoke to a 15-year-old girl, who said her mother was bleeding. The 41-year-old woman was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl was taken to Children's Wisconsin for injuries of her own.
Police later identified Hintson-Reed as a suspect. He was taken into custody after a police chase and crash in Gary Indiana.
Washington County prosecutors charged Hintson-Reed with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Germantown Police Department.