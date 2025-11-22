Expand / Collapse search

Germantown stabbing: Man extradited to Wisconsin after Indiana arrest

Published  November 22, 2025 10:33am CST
Melvin Hintson-Reed

The Brief

    • A man was charged with attempted homicide for a Germantown stabbing.
    • The 39-year-old was extradited to Wisconsin from Indiana this week.
    • Court records show his bond was set at $2 million.

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The man charged with attempted homicide for a Germantown stabbing has been extradited back to Wisconsin after he was arrested following an Indiana police chase this summer.

In Court:

Court records show 39-year-old Melvin Hintson-Reed made his initial appearance in Washington County court on Nov. 19. His bond was set at $2 million.

The backstory:

Germantown police were called to an apartment on Legend Avenue, just south of Catskill Lane, for a stabbing on the morning of June 15. 

Officers arrived and spoke to a 15-year-old girl, who said her mother was bleeding. The 41-year-old woman was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl was taken to Children's Wisconsin for injuries of her own.

Police later identified Hintson-Reed as a suspect. He was taken into custody after a police chase and crash in Gary Indiana.

Washington County prosecutors charged Hintson-Reed with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Germantown Police Department. 

