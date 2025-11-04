Husar's House of Fine Diamonds closing after 75 years in West Bend

The Brief Husar's House of Fine Diamonds in West Bend is closing after 75 years. Owners Mike and Mary are retiring and wrote a message to patrons.



Husar's House of Fine Diamonds will close its doors one last time after 75 years of shining in the West Bend community.

What they're saying:

Owners Mike and Mary are retiring and, in a message to patrons, wrote: "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 75 incredible years. We invite you to join us one last time to celebrate, reminisce, and sparkle together."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 Photojournalist Tanner Hemker takes us through the reflections not only in the glass cases but in the hearts of those who have cherished the store for decades.

"It’s going to be a change, there’s no question about that," said Mike Husar. "It’s been in the works for quite some time."