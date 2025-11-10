$723K in combined Wisconsin Lottery wins over the weekend

article

The Brief Three large Wisconsin Lotto prizes totaling $723,297 were won over the past weekend. A winning $20,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Bend, and a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold in Sheboygan. A Hit the Jackpot ticket sold in Kaukauna also won $353,297, which is 100% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot.



This past weekend, three Wisconsin Lottery plays resulted in a combined $723,297 in winning tickets.

Friday wins

What we know:

It started on Friday, Nov. 7, when a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold at the Shell on 3100 W. Washington in West Bend and a winning $20,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 2033 North Ave. in Sheboygan.

The Mega Millions play was enhanced by the built-in Multiplier (2X), turning a $10,000 Mega Millions prize into a $20,000 win. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (16-21-23-48-70) and the Mega Ball (5).

Mega Millions keeps growing

Big picture view:

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $900 million – the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot got this high was the week of Christmas 2024.

On Dec. 20, the jackpot stood at $862 million and on Christmas Eve it jumped to $1 billion, before being won on December 27 for $1.269 billion.

Sunday win

What we know:

Two days later, a player literally did what his purchased ticket implied, leading to the fourth-largest Fast Play Progressive Jackpot ever won in the game's Wisconsin history.

The lucky player won $353,297 instantly or 100% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot after purchasing a Hit the Jackpot ticket from Freedom BP on N4135 Hwy 55 in Kaukauna on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Claiming the reward

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a lottery prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds

By the numbers:

SuperCash! hosts daily drawings seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. SuperCash! offers two plays for $1 and has a doubler feature at no cost. The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 per play. Drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning a $10,000 Mega Millions base prize (before multiplying) are 1:893,762. The odds of a Mega Millions play getting a 2X multiplier at the time of purchase are 1:2.2. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:290,472,336.

The Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won instantly. The Wisconsin Lottery offers 12 different Fast Play games. The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player — $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%. The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1:240,000.